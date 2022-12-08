Tribal, federal leaders cheer Klamath River dam removals

HORNBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Tribal, state and federal officials are cheering the planned removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the California-Oregon line as a major step toward restoring a once-thriving watershed. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined other leaders Thursday at a fish hatchery along the river. The project approved in November will mark the largest dam demolition in U.S. history when the four dams along the river are taken down. Work is expected to be complete by 2024. Removing the dams will open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat.