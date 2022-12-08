Minnesota’s DOT wants the public to name their snowplows

Well, this should go according to plan …

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has turned to the public to help name their snowplows. MnDOT launched its Name a Snowplow contest and will accept name suggestions until December 16.

Only one name can be submitted per person and it cannot be over 30 characters. The department also kindly asked its contestants to not use vulgarities, political names or partisan phrases. “Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we’re going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical,” MnDOT explained.

The big question here is, how can anyone beat previous winners “Plowy McPlowFace” and “The Big Leplowski”? Other creative and chuckle-worthy past winners include “Ctrl Salt Delete, “Snowbi Wan Kenobi,” “Scoop Dogg” and “Edward Blizzardhands.”

Those who are great with puns and have time to sit around to think of a perfect name for a big ol’ plow can enter now on the MnDOT website. From there, the crew will select the 50 best names and put them to a general public vote in January.