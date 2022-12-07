Submit Nominations for the Holiday Decoration Contest

The City of The Dalles Beautification Committee is, once again, looking forward to all of the holiday cheer and décor throughout our neighborhoods. And we would like to acknowledge those homeowners who put forth a great amount of effort! Last year we handed out three holiday beautification awards in three different categories, however, we soon found out that was just too much holiday cheer for our small committee to handle. In order to keep the tradition alive, this year the Beautification Committee will choose just one winner.

We can’t do this without some help though, we need assistance finding these houses! If your house holiday decorations are a sight to be seen – we want to see them! If your neighbor has gone above and beyond – we want to see theirs too! Please take a few moments to fill out the below survey in order to submit a nomination for our committee’s consideration. Please include a picture of the house in your nomination if at all possible, we cannot guarantee in-person reviews of nominations. You are welcome to submit more than one entry.

Submissions must be received by December 15th.

Submission Link: https://forms.gle/iA35ofeTWHaSzbtk6

Thank you and Happy Holidays from The Dalles Beautification Committee!