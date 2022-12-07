Police find bank thief after he sucks on the wrong straw

Guys, the Route 91 Bandit is finally behind bars and we have a straw to thank for it.

WWLP reports the FBI arrested Taylor Dziczek, a man who’s been robbing banks along the I-91 corridor in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. As of February, Dzicek had robbed 11 banks.

His 14th robbery was in June, when he stole roughly $53,120 from a TD Bank in New Hampshire.

Police offered a $10,000 reward for his capture, and Dziczek eventually landed on their radar. They surveilled him in October when he hit up the MGM Casino in Springfield and snatched the straw he was using to drink Red Bull.

After comparing evidence, they found the DNA on the straw and the DNA left on money wrappers at another robbery were a match.

He was arrested Thursday and could face up to 20 years in prison. He robbed a grand total of 15 banks between September 2021 and August 2022. In all, he managed to steal roughly $137,388 during the spree.