Must have been a lot of Munchkins: $450 in counterfeit money used at Dunkin’

Somewhere, there are a lot of Dunkin’ employees being trained on how to tell the difference between fake and real money.

PA Homepage reports a Dunkin’ in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, is trying to figure out how roughly $450 in counterfeit money was accepted at their location. Apparently the bills were used over a span of time and not all at once.

Pennsylvania State Police say they reported to the Dunkin’ after a man used fake $50 bills on three occasions. In all, it was found that a total of $450 in fake bills was used.

Police are now trying to catch the perp. Makes you wonder if the guy just used the money at Dunkin’ or if he tried duping other stores.