Mini but very merry: Holiday villages a flexible tradition

They might be made of cardboard, wood or porcelain. Tabletop villages with houses, shops, trees and miniature figures have been part of many families’ holiday decorating traditions. Trend watchers say the little Christmas villages are also popular now as part of a yearning for nostalgia. They can be bought or made in a variety of styles and personalized however you want. There’s the traditional, Dickensian or Victorian 19-century vibe. And there are homes and buildings with more contemporary lines. In any case, you can make the little villages come alive with mementoes, decorations and other touches. Light up the interiors with battery-operated tea lights.