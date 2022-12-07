Don’t wanna be single for the holidays? Dating site survey says you might be in luck

While the holidays can make or break a new romance — and statistically, it’s more “break” — there are plenty of fish in the sea who are looking for someone this season.

That’s the word from a survey conducted by the dating app Flirtini, which found that more than 33% of those polled were willing to stay with someone they weren’t necessarily into just so they weren’t alone during the holidays.

Perhaps surprisingly, far more men than women were looking for more than a winter coat to keep them warm: nearly 59% of men in the survey said they’d stick out a relationship just to get them through the silly season.

That said, the holidays are tough to negotiate for relationships: 75% of the surveyed folks who used dating apps said they’ve gotten uncoupled during this time of year, and 61.2% say dating during the holidays is more difficult than any other time of the year.

Some of that is chalked up to social obligations — and gifts. More than 50% said they feel pressure to take a new partner to holiday gatherings; 40.4% had anxiety about whether they should buy a gift and how much they should spend.

Thirty-two percent of those polled said they’d buy someone a holiday gift after a month of dating. A majority of those said the gift should be under $100; 40.3% said $25-$50 was enough, and 30.8% were willing to spend $50-100.

Women polled were twice as likely to spend less than $25.

Well, it’s the thought that counts, right?

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.