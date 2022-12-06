Santa’s Reindeer return to Coastal Farm & Ranch on Thursday

THE DALLES, OR. Coastal has teamed up with Wrangler, Nutrena and Purina to bring Santa’s Reindeer back to The Dalles this Thursday, December 8. The annual family-friendly event runs 2-6pm at Coastal and is free and open to the public. Complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes will be served.

“This is one of our favorite community events, and we love the joy it brings children and parents,” says Coastal President Lori McKinnon. “We hope this event helps to make everyone’s holiday season merry and bright.”

When these reindeer aren’t working with Santa, they can be found at Timberview Farm, located in Springfield, Oregon.

More details can be found at CoastalCountry.com/reindeer.

Coastal’s store is located at 2600 West 6th Street in The Dalles.