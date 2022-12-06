Federal judge OKs Oregon’s new high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, will allow a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines to go into effect Thursday. The judge will also allow a permit-to-purchase provision of the law to stand, but granted a 30-day delay on it taking effect so local law enforcement agencies can work out a permitting system. Measure 114, which narrowly passed in the midterms, requires a permit, criminal background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training course for new firearms buyers and bans high-capacity gun magazines. Multiple gun rights groups, local sheriffs and gun store owners have sued, saying it violates Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms.