Dad rescues kids from stolen vehicle by using thief’s abandoned car

A Minneapolis father is being hailed a hero for his quick thinking, which saved his children’s lives.

ABC affiliate KSTP reports an unnamed man’s car was stolen with his children inside. All his children were under age 5. The Minneapolis Police Department says the father did not let the bad guy get away and threw himself into the thief’s abandoned car.

The man punched the gas and gave chase. When he had an opportunity to stop the thief, he took it by rear-ending his car.

The suspect bailed from the car and took off running. The children, thankfully, were not injured.

Minneapolis police are investigating the incident and have turned over some evidence to forensic scientists to track down the wrongdoer.