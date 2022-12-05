Woman tries opening emergency exit midflight because “Jesus told her to”

A woman tried opening the emergency exit during her flight because, apparently, Jesus told her to.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports a 34-year-old woman went berserk during her Southwest Airlines flight from Texas to Ohio on Sunday. The chaos started when the unnamed woman sprang for the emergency exit and pushed a flight attendant out of way.

Of course, that caused her to be tackled by other flight attendants. Once she was subdued, the woman asked if she could just look out the window. Her request was denied for obvious reasons.

Apparently that’s not what she wanted to hear and she broke loose to make another lunge for the emergency exit, this time getting as far as trying to pull the handle.

According to the complaint, it was reported “Jesus told her to open the plane door.”

Another passenger stopped her from getting that far and wrestled her to the ground. During the scuffle, the woman bit the good Samaritan on the thigh.

The plane made an emergency landing, and police removed the woman from the plane. As for the bitten passenger, they were given a round of antibiotics and a hepatitis shot at the local hospital.

The woman faces two federal charges.