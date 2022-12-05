Staying with family for the holidays? Hosts want you out after four days

The holidays are often a time for family and friends, but when those you love are out-of-towners, things can get complicated.

A recent survey by OnePoll found that after just four days of someone hosting guests in their home for the holidays, 49% of those polled said it was time for the guests to go home. Evidently, though, guests seem to get the idea: 79% of hosts who responded to the survey said their guests leave after four days or stay for even less time.

For hosts, this survey finds that the holidays are exceedingly exhausting. In fact, it’s the most sleepless time of the year, with the guests being noisy and everyone telling you to “be a good host.”

On average, hosts lose 2.5 hours of sleep every day when preparing for their guests’ arrival. Hopefully, our hosts can get some much-needed rest during the week leading up to the new year.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.