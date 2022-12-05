Remember the criminal who went viral because of his wide neck? He’s back …

Back in 2018, a man and his incredibly wide neck posed for a mugshot that went viral for, well, obvious reasons. It also earned him over 1 million Instagram followers and a foray into rap music under the moniker Wide Neck.

ABC affiliate WEAR reports Charles McDowell, who boasts the most notorious neck in the nation, has fallen from grace once more.

McDowell was taken to Escambia County Jail following charges of withholding child support, as well as for aggravated stalking. Because of those charges, he is being held without bond.

Of course, he also posed for a new mugshot. This time, he isn’t smiling.