Naked and high: Man causes $60K in damages to hotel room

A man who probably doesn’t have the wallet of a rockstar certainly partied like one and now is on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars.

Wales Online reports 52-year-old ﻿Michael Turner trashed his Heritage Hotel room in Porthcawl, Wales, after getting high on drugs; he caused roughly $57,000 worth of damages. Hotel staff were alerted to Turner’s antics when other hotel guests began complaining of water leaks — the owner discovered a very naked Turner had left the shower running.

The hotel owner said Turner left the room “completely trashed,” with pictures making it look like a tornado passed through the room. Turner himself says he “can’t remember” what happened, but he still pleaded guilty in court.

He was sentenced to 14 1/2 months in prison.

Turner has quite the rap sheet, with 36 prior convictions relating to burglary and property damage.