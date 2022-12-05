Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $553 ticket to a motorist for driving without clearing snow off their windshield south of Bremerton. According to Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the State Patrol received a report that the person had been driving erratically on Sunday along SR 16 with their vehicle completely covered in snow. When pulled over, the driver reportedly told the trooper that their windshield wipers weren’t working. The driver received a ticket for second-degree negligent driving with the fine of $553. Weatherwax urged people to remove all snow from their vehicles before hitting the road.