Trevitt Street Construction Update

Crestline Construction Company has contracted with the City of The Dalles Public Works Department for the 2022-011 Trevitt Street Utility Upgrades – Phase I Project. The work of this project requires the replacement of the sewer and storm main lines on Trevitt Street between 9th and 12th Streets.

This work will require roadway closures of Trevitt Street and adjacent intersections between 9th and 12th Streets beginning September 19th, 2022 and continuing throughout the approximate 2 month project.

On December 5th, the closure of Trevitt Street will include the streets of Garrison Street and Pentland between 10th & 11th Streets. This will include the alley ways from Trevitt to Pentland.

PLEASE REMEMBER THAT THERE IS NO PARKING IN THE ROAD CLOSURE AREAS.

The through-way intersections of 10th, 11th, 12th , and Trevitt Streets will be open.

For the safety of the general public and our valued workforce, please use the instructed alternate detour routes for local access, and access to Sorosis Park or Colonel Wright Elementary School during this time.