Simons’ career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thriller as Damian Lillard missed his seventh game with a lower right leg injury. Portland’s Jerami Grant scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter. Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and 14 rebounds and Trendon Watford finished with a career-high 14 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson had 24 points, and Lauri Markkanen added 21 for the Jazz. Collin Sexton scored 19 points and Jarred Vanderbilt had a season-high 16 for Utah.