NCPHD: FREE COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits

To help you prepare for the holidays, North Central Public Health District is offering FREE iHealth COVID-19 self-test kits to the public. You can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by testing before attending a gathering, and not attending if you test positive or if you are not feeling well.

Home tests make great stocking stuffers too! Each at-home test kit contains two tests.

For your convenience, we’re offering a drive-up service (no call necessary) on Wednesday, Dec.7 through Friday, Dec. 9, from noon to 2 p.m. each day in our parking lot at 419 E. 7th St. in The Dalles. We will be located outside in front of Annex C, the building on the right as you enter the parking lot. We will come up to your vehicle to give you the at-home tests.

If you would like at-home test kits, but can’t make it to the drive-up times listed above, please call 541-506-2600 to schedule an alternate pick-up time. When you arrive at the health district at your scheduled time, please park, remain in your vehicle, and call 541-506-2600. A public health employee will bring your at-home test kits out to you.

Test kits should be used:

If you have COVID symptoms

Or if you’ve been exposed to a COVID-positive person, but don’t have symptoms, wait 3 to 5 days from date of contact with the exposed person, then use the test.

If you test positive, stay home and follow the guidance found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html

NCPHD also does drive-up rapid antigen testing (by appointment only) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. To schedule this type of test, please call 541-506-2600 to make an appointment.

(For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)

###