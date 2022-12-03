Minnesota turns old video store into new Airbnb

If you don’t want to fly all the way to Oregon to spend a night at the last Blockbuster, have you tried Minnesota?

The Bemidji Pioneer reports the owner of the Video Vision store in Winona has transformed the store into a special retreat.

﻿Michael Onstad﻿, who owns the building, tells the outlet, “We have a fun story going on in each room, we got a theme going in the entryway but yet it’s still a very nice, clean place where you’re not going to feel weird that you’re staying there.”

Onstad decided to paint each room with a fictional event from Winona’s history, such as Bigfoot eating at a local bakery to NASA operating a secret base directly beneath the video store.

The Airbnb offers four rooms on two floors. If you want a more private experience, it’s encouraged to rent out the whole building.

Video Vision was Winona’s longest-running video store, opening in the 1980s before closing in 2019. Onstad hopes by turning the building into an Airbnb, he can help “[keep] the nostalgia” by allowing renters to fill out checkout slips and play VHS tapes.