Cinnamon is the flavor of the holidays, according to new survey

When you think of the holidays, what scents or flavors come to mind? Maybe peppermint or pumpkin, but for most people who celebrate, the predominant flavor is that of cinnamon. A recent survey by OnePoll found that 58% of people, both adults and kids alike, identified cinnamon to be their favorite seasonal flavor.

Peppermint and pumpkin made the list as well, along with cocoa and nutmeg. With so many flavors to choose from, it’s no surprise that a quarter of those surveyed said that eating a holiday meal is one of their most cherished traditions.

Eighty three percent of those who responded to the survey said they have a strong association between food and the holidays, making this the season for cooking and festive flavors.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.