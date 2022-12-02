Police officer earns “baby whisperer” nickname after delivering fifth child

Police officers sometimes have to go above and beyond to protect and serve — so is the case of Sergeant Jon-Erik Negron. He is known as the “baby whisperer” because, well, he’s very good at delivering babies despite not going to medical school.

﻿Newsday reports Sgt. Negron works for the Suffolk County police in New York and is seemingly the guy who keeps delivering babies. He’s helped bring five bundles of joy into the world over the past five years, with the last arriving on Saturday.

The 37-year-old officer, who joined the force in 2013, responded when a woman who was home alone went into labor. His team beat paramedics and helped deliver baby Owen at 10:25 in the morning.

“The two officers I was with, they handled it great,” Sgt. Negron said. “I’ve seen them on calls handle themselves professionally, but this is nothing they’ve ever seen before or had to deal with. … They made her feel comfortable — as comfortable as you can be in your own living room having a baby.”

As for what makes him a baby magnet, he has no clue. He first began delivering babies in 2017, when a baby boy was born with his umbilical cord around his neck and stopped breathing.

After the cord was removed, the officer directed the hysteric parents to grab him a turkey baster or syringe and used the object to suck liquid from the infant’s mouth. His quick thinking led to baby Bryce taking his first breath.

Sgt. Negron was asked if he foresees himself delivering more babies in the future, to which he responded, “I’ve always said ‘That’s probably the last one, because this is getting crazy now,’ but at this point, I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened again.”