How to lose your girlfriend of 4 years with a simple press of a button

The internet is having a feast with this story about a guy who lost his girlfriend of four years with a simple Venmo request.

Slate Report has the story of ﻿Jackie Li, a TikToker who claims she asked her significant other to pick her up some cold medicine when she fell sick. He got her some Dayquil and then sent her a Venmo invoice for $7.

Needless to say they broke up, and the story is going viral with others sharing similar horror stories about how their significant others fretted over nickels and dimes.

As for the other keyboard warriors, they’re saying Li’s boyfriend should have gotten the boot for just picking up cold medicine. According to them, the ex-boyfriend should have also bought soup, flowers and other things to make his lady friend feel better.

Then there were those who wanted to show off how amazing they were by loudly declaring they’d buy medicine for people who were barely an acquaintance and not demand repayment.