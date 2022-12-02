Free McDonald’s for life: Enter to win the McGold Card

The Golden Arches are taking a hint from Willy Wonka and offering a golden ticket of their own — sort of.

McDonalds has announced it will be giving away a McGold Card during this season of giving, and you might never want to leave home without it as it will score you free food FOR LIFE.

As part of the fast food giant’s brand-new SZN of Sharing campaign, starting on December 5 and running through Christmas day, you can score exclusive deals both on food and McDonald’s-themed holiday merch.

Using the app also gives users a chance to win one of the coveted cards and share access with three lucky people of their choosing.

In a statement, Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing and customer experience officer, noted, “Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift…”