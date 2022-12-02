Bad Santa, indeed…

The Santa Claus parade on Vancouver Island erupted into chaos when one Santa-loving reveller got into one too many fights.

British Columbia’s CTV News reports the 2022 Peninsula Co-op Santa Claus Parade was held Saturday when an attendee decided to spread holiday cheer with his fists. “A parade spectator approached members of the VicPD contingent to report that a man had assaulted a member of the crowd and was walking through the crowd trying to instigate additional fights,” Victoria police said in a statement.

The report continued, “Officers approached the man and escorted him away from the parade route in an effort to effect a safe arrest in a safe location away from bystanders and children in the area. When officers moved to arrest the man, he began to fight with.”

The man was arrested. His identity has not been reported.