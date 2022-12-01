Up for a little “revenge travel”?

You may have heard the term “pandemic fatigue” — or felt it yourself — but some people are taking to the skies to put that feeling to rest.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans who have traveled internationally, 66% say they’re keen on so-called “revenge travel” — that is, trying to get even for all that lockdown time now that travel is no longer restricted.

In fact, 57% say they went on a “once-in-a-lifetime” trip this year.

The survey, which was commissioned by Exodus Travels, also revealed that 80% of these revenge travelers felt their trips were “good for their soul.” Seventy-seven percent revealed their jaunts made them feel “more like themselves.”

In fact, while 35% had to deal with lost luggage and 31% canceled flights, 84% say their trip was totally worth it — even if they weren’t checking off that bucket list trip. And even more, 85%, say they’d do it again if they could.

All that wanderlust shows no sign of slowing down, either: 80% say they need to vacation in 2023 more than they ever had before.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.