Racing drunk drivers’ fun ends after they pass cop at 120mph

It’s highly recommended — and downright illegal — to drive under the influence. Then, there’s these two guys out of Massachusetts.

WCVB reports 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor and 47-year-old Lionel Desilva were in an inebriated state when they decided to jump into their cars at around 3 a.m. Sunday and race each other on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

Their stupid plan blew up in their faces when they hit over 100 miles per hour and passed a cruiser.

The trooper clocked them at 120 miles per hour and stopped Hulsoor’s vehicle. He was arrested for aggravated driving under the influence and has since been released on bail.

Desilva was arrested for the same charge. Like his buddy, he’s also been bailed out.

Both are set to appear in district court on a later date.