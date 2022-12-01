Man gets too mad he can’t pass go or collect $200

Monopoly can bring out the worst in people, and one guy may have just proved that, maybe, this board game isn’t family friendly.

KTUL reports ﻿﻿John Armstrong was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after a relaxing game of Monopoly descended into chaos. Apparently, the family had been drinking when a fight broke out between Armstrong and another family member over the game.

He flipped over the board, began tossing furniture and was told by relatives to take his bad attitude outside. Armstrong produced a gun and claimed he fired one shot “at the ground,” per his statement to police. Authorities were then summoned.

No one was injured, but Armstrong’s pride probably took a hit after he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He was taken to the local county jail.