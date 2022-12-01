“He takes a hard right, goes over the curb at like 35 and legit Dukes of Hazards this Volvo into the darkness”

Sometimes you just think to yourself “not today” when a driver rear-ends your car and tries to flee.

KTLA reports a man named TK, a U.S. Navy veteran who runs the YouTube channel TK’s Garage, was driving in Las Vegas when a car rear-ended him near the Strip. The driver offered TK $30 for the damage and sped away when his paltry peace offering was laughed off.

That driver picked the wrong guy to screw over: TK was driving a 720 horsepower modified BMW — and the chase was on. He also filmed their Fast and Furious-style chase scene.

TK kept up with the man who hit him, even after weaving through traffic, blowing through red lights and avoiding other hazards. He also shrugged off the driver sticking a gun out of his window.

“He pointed a Glock out his window directly at my car and was like, ‘Back up, get away from me.’ That’s when I contacted 911 dispatch,” he told the outlet. TK also notes dispatch was screaming at him to ditch the chase, but he continued speeding along until the driver vanished into a dirt lot when they got snared in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“He sees he’s got nowhere to go. He takes a hard right, goes over the curb at like 35 and, like, legit Dukes of Hazards this Volvo into the darkness,” TK recalled.

Police caught up with TK and reprimanded him for chasing the driver, but they didn’t file any charges. Instead, they took the video he filmed as evidence. So far there have been no updates about whether the driver has been caught.