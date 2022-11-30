This is why you cat owners should check your suitcase before you zip it up

Well, one person was spared from telling their roommate awkward news about the household orange tabby … thanks to the Transportation Security Administration.

WABC has the story of why all you cat owners need to double-check your suitcase before leaving the house. A person traveling out of JFK Airport in New York City checked in their luggage and didn’t think anything of it … until TSA agents ran it through the X-ray machine.

They could see, clear as crystal in the X-ray image, the outline of a very alive orange tabby who managed to crawl into the suitcase undetected. Agents zipped open the bag and, sure enough, a feline was there staring up at them.

The traveler explained the cat belonged to someone they lived with, but they had no idea how the cat wound up in their suitcase. But, as most cat owners know, these dainty felines have a penchant for slithering into places they aren’t welcome.

The cat wasn’t hurt and was returned to its owner.

The TSA also laughed about the bizarre incident on Twitter, writing, “We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, ‘Come on meow’!”

Because it’s Twitter, a group of individuals are ready to raise torches and pitchforks to hunt the passenger for sport, claiming this is a clear example of animal abuse.

Meanwhile, those who own cats are defending the passenger by sharing similar horror stories and, overall, appearing unfazed by it.