There’s a snake in my … beer can?

A highly venomous snake in Australia found out the hard way why one shouldn’t chase frogs into discarded beer cans.

The Brisbane North Snake Catchers and Relocation group posted a series of photos to their Facebook showing the reptile stuck in a Victoria Bitter container. “Customer found a Red Belly Black Snake… with its head stuck in a beer can,” the group explained, adding that particular type of snake is capable “of a fatal bite if handled or harassed.”

The narration continued, “This fella was hunting a Marsh Frog that was in the can when it ended up stuck. I estimate this guy was stuck for a couple days.” The poster noted flies laid eggs in the deceased frog and also tried raising a family on the still-alive snake. Thankfully, the rescuer “cleaned off” the reptile.

The snake catcher then made a plea to their community: if you find a snake in trouble, call their business first because their service is free. “But what I find absolutely disgusting is that the customer called another snake catcher From the area would not go rescue it for free and wanted $150,” the post noted, adding their business is “in it for the snake.”

Subsequent photos show the snake free from its beer can and catching its breath from what was surely a stressful ordeal — once the buzz wore off.