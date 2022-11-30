Season’s Eatings: Survey shows 1/4 of Americans are still carrying last year’s holiday weight

While we’re all guilty of packing on a few pounds over the holidays, a new survey shows a quarter of us are still holding onto it from last year.

Herbalife Nutrition’s annual Writing Off the End of the Year poll of nearly 4,800 people both in the U.S. and overseas shows waiting until January 1 to start watching what you eat can literally be a weighty mistake.

Fifty-three percent of those surveyed say the holidays lead them to break their usual diet, with 37% specifically blaming seasonal treats, from pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving to Christmas cookies.

In fact, the average respondent can expect to gain 5.5 pounds before Baby New Year comes to town, and nearly half of those polled are putting off weight loss until they get a new calendar.

It’s no surprise, then, that 55% say they want to eat healthier in 2023 and 54% say they want to exercise more.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.