Man who claims he inspired The Town arrested for new heist

A Boston-area man who believes The Town was based off his story is behind bars for apparently trying to inspire a sequel.

Boston.com reports 59-year-old William Sequeira, of Fall River, tried robbing a TD Bank in Boston in September. Then, a month later, he tried his luck at a Citizens Bank in the city — but he was apprehended within moments.

Oh, it should be noted that two years ago Sequeira appeared on the show﻿ Caught in Providence and claimed the character Ben Affleck played in The Town was based on him. He also claimed he had robbed over 100 banks.

He now faces up to 20 years in prison for his latest crime spree, in addition to a maximum fine of $250,000 if found guilty of bank robbery.