NY sergeant hailed for aiding at 2017 birth helps at another

SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A group of police officers who helped deliver a baby at a Long Island home over the weekend included a sergeant who helped another newborn take his first breath five years ago. This time, Suffolk County Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron joined officers Conor Diemer, Jadin Rodriguez and Zachary Vormittag after a woman went into labor at her Shirley home on Saturday. Back in August 2017, Negron responded when a Mount Sinai woman unexpectedly went into labor and gave birth at home. Negron cleared fluid from the infant’s airway, and the boy started breathing. The sergeant is now that child’s godfather.