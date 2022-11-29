81% of pet owners say their pets make the holidays better

Your pet doesn’t know it, but Thursday is Thanksgiving — which means relatives sneaking them food under the table and everything else the holiday entails.

According to a survey of 2,000 American pet owners, however, it’s not just Fido who enjoys the holidays — 81% of pet owners say their furry friends make this time of year better.

Pet owners love their fur babies so much, in fact, that the poll that was commissioned by MetLife Pet Insurance shows 39% of people with animals plan to buy them a gift for the holidays, spending an average of $50 on them.

Forty-one percent were willing to spend more than that.

Seventy-four percent of pet owners will buy their furry friends new pet toys; 73% will buy them treats; nearly 30% will buy clothes for their dog or cat.

Also, 54% say they spoil their pets with more treats around the holiday; 30% feed them table food; and 31% will take them out more.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.