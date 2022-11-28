UK fisherman catches whopper-sized goldfish nicknamed “The Carrot”

A British fisherman reeled in a nearly 70-pound carp he nicknamed “The Carrot.”

Andy Hackett, 42, made the find while fishing Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. The 20-year-old bright orange female carp weighed 67.5 pounds, according to USA Today.

The fished is prized by anglers because of her coloration, as most giant carp are pale or brownish, USA Today reported.

Carrot was stocked 15 years ago “as something different for the anglers to try to catch,” Jason Cowler, a spokesman for Bluewater Lakes, told FTW Outdoors. “Its’s not the biggest resident in the lake, but by far the most outstanding.”