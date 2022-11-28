Oh, good. KFC’s secret recipe “remains safe” after robbery

Kentucky Fried Chicken’s finger lickin’ good recipe remains in safe hands after a thief broke into one of its locations in Tampa, Florida.

WPEC reports an unidentified man crawled into the restaurant — literally.

Security footage sees the man struggling to open what appears to be the emergency exit and slithering through the small opening. Interestingly enough, the man didn’t appear too keen on stealing much of anything.

The man, who was wearing a black mask that obscured his nose and mouth, appeared to pick up a few cleaning supplies and got in touch with his inner Cinderella: he sprayed and wiped down all the surfaces he touched before getting on his side and slithering through the cracked open door.

Police told the outlet that KFC’s super secret recipe of its 11 herbs and spices has not fallen into the wrong hands. No other details about what may have been taken have been revealed.

Oh, police also ask anyone who knows the mysterious intruder to please give them a call.