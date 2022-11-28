Drying California lake to get $250M in US drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government says it will spend $250 million over four years on environmental cleanup and restoration work around a drying Southern California lake that’s fed by the depleted Colorado River. The agreement announced Monday on funding for the Salton Sea marks a key step in ongoing negotiations to conserve more of the river’s water amid drought. The lake was formed in 1905 when the river overflowed and it’s mostly fed by runoff from farms in California’s Imperial Valley. But as those farms reduce their water use, less flows into that sea. That’s caused water levels to shrink, exposing dry lake bed and dust that’s harmful to nearby communities.