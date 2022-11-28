Brazil & Portugal advance in World Cup

Brazil advances at World Cup with 1-0 win over Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil overcame the absence of Neymar to beat Switzerland 1-0 and advance to the round of the 16 of the World Cup. Casemiro scored in the 83rd minute with a shot from inside the area to put Brazil in the last 16 with a match to spare in Group G. Brazil forward Neymar stayed at the team’s hotel treating a right ankle injury sustained in the opener in Qatar. The win gives Brazil six points from two matches. Switzerland has three. Serbia and Cameroon drew 3-3 earlier in the day and have one point each.

Portugal advances to last 16, beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Portugal became the third team to reach the round of 16 at the World Cup by beating Uruguay 2-0. Bruno Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of Cristiano Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute. Ronaldo appeared to believe he had scored. It was awarded to Fernandes after repeated close-up replays. Fernandes added a stoppage-time penalty. Portugal becomes the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil. The match was briefly interrupted just before the goal by a protestor carrying a rainbow flag.