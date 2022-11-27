Man tries to tell search and rescue team how to do their job. Gets arrested.

Sometimes, you really do need to leave things to the experts… especially when it has something to do with search and rescue.

CBC reports a man was placed under arrest for interfering with authorities on a rescue mission. The incident happened at Mount Paul in Kamloops, B.C., when a paraglider crashed into the mountain and needed help.

﻿Simon Hergot, an apparent paragliding fan, scrambled up the mountain before authorities arrived and claimed to have made contact with the person in distress. He then raced down the mountain to lead authorities straight to the person.

But, when the search and rescue team decided to do things their way and ignored his suggestions on taking the “safest possible route … which wouldn’t endanger him with rockfall,” he became verbally abusive.

He emailed CBC and explained his side of the story. Apparently the team was “moving slowly, and I impressed upon them the serious need to move [as] fast as possible” because the paraglider “wouldn’t be staying warm for long and his pain was increasing.”

Still, yelling at people trying to save someone else is probably not the smartest thing to do. Hergot was taken into custody after the ordeal, but so far he has not been charged with anything.

As for the paraglider, he was rescued and is in the hospital with “undetermined injuries.”