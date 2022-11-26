Oregon State Wins, Former Oregon Coach Tagert Fired

No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory. The Beavers trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns. Oregon can still make the Pac-12 title game but needs Washington State to beat rival Washington. Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game.

FAU fires former Oregon Coach Willie Taggart after 3 seasons, 15-18 record

Florida Atlantic fired Willie Taggart on Saturday, only hours after the end of a third consecutive five-win season and no bowl bid for the second time in that span. Taggart was 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls — 5-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 5-7 in each of the last two seasons. His finale was Saturday, a 32-31 overtime loss at home to his alma mater Western Kentucky. FAU is heading to the American Athletic Conference next season.