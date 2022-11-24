World Cup Highlights 11/24

World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea was the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup. That’s already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven. It was done in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The 2018 tournament in Russia had only one 0-0 draw. The Mexico-Poland, Denmark-Tunisia, Croatia-Morocco and South Korea-Uruguay matches all went scoreless so far in Qatar.

Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Neymar injured his right ankle but Richarlison scored two goals to help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at the World Cup. The second came from a spectacular acrobatic kick just before an injured Neymar limped off the field. Richarlison used one touch to get the ball up in the air and then spun around and got off the ground before knocking the ball into the net with his right foot. Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar says Neymar sprained his right ankle but he declined to speculate on whether he would be available to play in the team’s next match against Switzerland on Monday.

Ghana coach slams ref after Ronaldo’s record World Cup goal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana coach Otto Addo has criticized the American referee who awarded the penalty that resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s record goal at the World Cup. Addo called it “a special gift from the referee.” Ronaldo won and converted the second-half penalty that made him the first male player to score in five World Cups. Portugal went on to beat Ghana 3-2. The tournament in Qatar is likely the 37-year-old Ronaldo’s last World Cup.

Japan’s Doan savors answering Germany jibes at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan midfielder Ritsu Doan had to grit his teeth when he heard people saying his team would be an easy opponent for Germany at the World Cup. Doan plays for German first-division team Freiburg. He says “I listened to their talks with a fake smile on my face and in my heart.” On Wednesday the 24-year-old midfielder sparked a remarkable comeback and arguably the biggest result in Japan’s World Cup history when he scored the equalizer in Japan’s 2-1 win. Doan says “I thought it was the coolest thing I could do as a man to shut them up by winning.”