NFL Thanksgiving Games

Bills beat Lions 28-25 for 2nd win in 5 days at Ford Field

DETROIT (AP) — Tyler Bass made a tiebreaking 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds left, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday for their second victory in five days at Ford Field. Josh Allen set up the game-winning kick by starting the drive with a 36-yard pass to Stefon Diggs and running twice for 12 yards. Buffalo has won two straight to move a half-game ahead of Miami in the AFC East. Buffalo was back in Detroit after the NFL shifted its previous home game against Cleveland to Ford Field because of a winter storm.

Lamb sets table on Thanksgiving as Cowboys beat Giants 28-20

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to tight end Dalton Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott ran for a score and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 28-20. The victory ended a three-game losing streak on the holiday for the Cowboys. Dallas moved a game ahead of the Giants in the NFC East while sweeping the season series. Rookie Peyton Hendershot ran for a 2-yard TD before directing all three of his fellow tight ends into a giant Salvation Army red kettle for a Whac-A-Mole celebration. The Giants have lost three of their past four games.

Cousins, Vikings overtake Patriots for 33-26 victory

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns, the last a go-ahead score to Adam Thielen in the fourth quarter to push the Minnesota Vikings past the New England Patriots 33-26. Justin Jefferson had 139 yards and one of the touchdown passes from Cousins in a clutch performance the Vikings needed against a formidable defense to bounce back from a blowout loss against Dallas. The Vikings are 9-2. The Patriots are 6-5. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell got a win over Bill Belichick, who drafted him with the Patriots in 2008.