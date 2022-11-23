Thanksflation: turkey day prices up 20% from last year

There might be disagreements around the table come Thursday, but one thing most will agree they’re not thankful for is inflation.

With inflation at a four-decade high, prices for everything are up — including turkey and all the trimmings.

In fact, according to a survey from the Farm Bureau, they’re up 20% over last year’s numbers. The average cost to feed 10 people this Thanksgiving will be $64.05 — nearly $10.75 more than last year, according to the group’s 37th annual survey.

The survey polled 200 shoppers who clocked in their prices for everything from the bird to the sides in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The average price for a 16-pound turkey, if you can find one, was nearly $29; a 14-ounce stuffing mix will run you $3.88; 3 pounds of sweet potatoes averaged around $4; and a 12-ounce can of cranberries averaged $2.57.

At this point, maybe you should just eat out: The Bureau of Labor Statistics‘ Consumer Price Index shows grocery store prices shot up nearly twice as high as restaurant food did during the last year.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.