Stolen lamb winds up in a Jaguar

Employees of an upscale St. Louis-area grocery store were left scratching their heads after a thief stole over $200 in lamb and fled in a Jaguar sedan.

Clayton Police Department’s Corporal Jenny Schwartz tells RiverFront Times that this robbery is considered “unique,” while explaining that an unknown man moseyed into the Straub’s grocery in Clayton and picked up two racks of lamb.

A rack retails for $125, the store notes.

The man then proceeded to walk out of the store without paying and jumped into the passenger side of a Jaguar sedan.

The Straub’s is not a stranger to larceny, but they are apparently not used to seeing their thieves drive off in a luxury car. No information was provided about the vehicle.

The suspect remains at large.