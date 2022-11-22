Man finds himself hunted by police after buying swords and BB gun from mall

Vermont police went on a manhunt after security cameras picked up images of a man wielding weapons while wandering around a mall parking lot. One problem with that — those weapons were sold at said mall.

WCAX reports the incident happened at the University Mall in South Burlington when a man purchased two swords and a BB gun on Tuesday. The man apparently decided not to put his purchases in a bag, so when surveillance cameras caught him wandering about the parking lot, police thought he was up to no good.

Police searched the scene for the man, but had no luck — so they turned to the public to help identify him.

The next day, that man contacted police to basically ask them what gives. He explained he had gotten the weapons from one of the mall’s stores, and an employee backed him up.

Police have since dropped the matter. No charges are expected.