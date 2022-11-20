You know it’s the holidays when companies offer to pay you $2,500 to watch Christmas movies

Feel like scoring an easy $2,500? CableTV.com is ready to cough up some serious money for its next Chief of Cheer.

The company listed its job description, saying that they are ready to hire one person to watch 25 holiday films over a span of 25 days. The person selected for the job has to share their thoughts of each and every movie, and in return, they’ll get hooked up with $2,500.

But that’s not all. The company will also make the job of their Chief of Cheer even easier by paying for their streaming services. In all, they’re giving away a package of six streaming services — Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Hallmark Movies Now — for a full year.

You just need to be over the age of 18 and eligible to work in the U.S. to apply. Applications will be accepted until December 2 at 11:59 p.m. MT. They’ll contact the winner on December 6.