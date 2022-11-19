Williams’ 470 passing yards puts No. 7 USC over No. 16 UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Caleb Williams passed for a career-high 470 yards, Austin Jones rushed for a season-high 120 yards and seventh-ranked Southern California clinched a spot on the Pac-12 Championship game with a 48-45 victory over No. 16 UCLA. Williams also rushed for 32 yards and finished with 503 yards of total offense. The Trojans had a season-high 648 yards of total offense and took advantage of four Bruins turnovers. Dorian Thompson-Robinson accounted for all six UCLA touchdowns but also had three interceptions and a fumble. Thompson-Robinson was 23 of 38 for 309 yards and passed for four touchdowns. He also rushed for 75 yards and two scores.