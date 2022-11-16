The whole package: Survey says Amazon has the hottest drivers

Maybe because it’s been an adult movie trope for generations, or maybe it’s the uniforms, but that person who comes to the door to deliver a package usually gets a second look — and a new survey says Amazon’s drivers are the hottest.

In fact, four in 10 respondents felt that way, according to the poll of 1,000 Americans that was sponsored by the industry website Circuit Route Planner. UPS drivers came in second — although 29% of women polled found their uniforms the hottest overall. FedEx’s drivers ranked a close third on the hotness scale, with DHL and the U.S. Postal Service tying for a distant fifth.

Further, the poll revealed 66% of respondents copped to checking out their delivery drivers; 37% confessed to fantasizing about their delivery worker, the same percent that admitted to flirting with them. Of those, 45% say their driver flirted back.

Twenty-three percent of customers even claimed they’ve actually tried to seduce one.

Failing that, 60% of married customers say they overtip their favorite courier — just 37% of single Americans and 35% of folks in a relationship do that.

The survey also noted that people who get their food delivered find some tasty morsels, as well — and that’s not counting the grub they bought. Uber Eats’ drivers ranked first in terms of hotness, with DoorDash, Postmates, Caviar and Instacart’s delivery people rounding out the top five in that order.

In fact, one in four customers admitted to requesting their food be hand-delivered just to get some face time with the driver — with 29% admitting they have stayed in text contact with their food delivery person after their meal’s been dropped off.

So they were hungry and thirsty, evidently.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.