The Dalles Police investigate potential threat at TDHS

The City of The Dalles Police Department and the North Wasco County School District were alerted to an alleged threatening list located at The Dalles High School today. After a thorough investigation by The Dalles Police Department, along with school staff, it is believed that all involved parties were identified and that there was no active threat.

Police and School officials worked together to contact all individuals involved and their families. Again, no credible threat was identified and the school operated normally all day.

If you are aware of any threatening behavior, or threat to school operation of any kind contact a school official or submit a tip via www.safeoregon.com. Tips can be submitted by Email (Tip@safeoregon.com), the SafeOregon Mobile App (Android or IOS), a web form at SafeOregon.com or a 24×7 toll free phone number or text message (844-472-3367).

The Dalles police would like to thank school officials at The Dalles High School for their attention to student safety and our close and effective working relationship. Again, there is no cause for concern at this time.