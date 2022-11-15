Oregon National Guard celebrates tenth anniversary with its State Partnership Program

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon National Guard’s State Partnership Program (SPP) celebrated its 10th anniversary working with the Office Vietnam National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response & Search and Rescue (VINASARCOM) on November 15, 2022. The ceremony took place at The Oregon Military Museum on Camp Withycombe in Clackamas, Oregon.

Through SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader inter-agency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres. The SPP has been successfully building relationships for over 25 years and now includes 87 partnerships with 95 nations around the globe. In addition to the State Partnership with Vietnam, the Oregon National Guard has also been partnered with Bangladesh since 2008.